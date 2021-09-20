Uttar Pradesh govt revises COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, allows 100 people to attend weddings at places outside containment zones

LUCKNOW: In a big relief to people, the Uttar Pradesh government has further relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown norms from Sunday by allowing a maximum of 100 people to gather at a place outside COVID-19 containment zones.

In a letter addressed to police and administration officials in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following COVID-19 protocol.’’

“Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places," the order stated. A distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangement for guests, the order further elaborated.

The Additional Chief Secretary’s letter stressed that toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised.

For the unversed, the state government had earlier revised the timings for night curfew across Uttar Pradesh. Issuing a notification, the government said that the night curfew will now be applicable from 11 pm to 6 am every day.

Earlier, the Yogi government had relaxed the night curfew by an hour, allowing shops, malls, and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh had also lifted weekend lockdowns, allowing activities on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

