Uttar Pradesh Police registers FIR against Azam Khan for objectionable remarks against Jaya Prada

New Delhi: Taking note of the distasteful remarks passed by Samajwadi Party's firebrand leader Azam Khan on BJP's Rampur candidate Jaya Prada, the Uttar Pradesh Police slapped an FIR against the leader on Monday.

Rampur's District Magistrate Aajaneya Kumar Singh told PTI that AN FIR has been registered against Azam Khan under section 509 of the IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and under sections of the Representation of People's Act.

Azam has also been served a notice from National Commission for Women and has been barred by the Election Commission from poll campaigning for at least 72 hours starting from 10 am on Tuesday.

Azam has been in the eye of a storm since his derogatory comment pointing to links between Jaya Prada and RSS by making an obscene reference to khaki. While the SP leader has said he has been misquoted, the EC charged him for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Jaya Prada, who was earlier with Samajwadi Party, yesterday demanded Azam's immediate disqualification from contesting polls and said she had considered him a brother but he has now crossed all the limits.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission officials said that they are examining the alleged remarks made by Azam on Jaya Prada in Rampur and added that the poll panel can even go beyond the ambit of the model code as the reported comments are not in a good taste.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also asked the EC to take strict action against politicians making "disparaging" comments against women.

During the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Azam was barred by the EC from campaigning in Uttar Pradesh for his provocative speeches. That time too, an FIR was registered against him for his provocative speech.