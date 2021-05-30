हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh relaxes COVID curbs in 55 districts, weekend and night curfew to continue

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday eased lockdown restrictions in the state allowing certain activities from June 1, though night and weekend curfews will continue to be in effect.

Uttar Pradesh relaxes COVID curbs in 55 districts, weekend and night curfew to continue
File photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh on Sunday eased lockdown restrictions in the state allowing certain activities from June 1, though night and weekend curfews will continue to be in effect.

The state eased restrictions on weekdays across 55 districts which reported less than 600 COVID-19 cases. Though 20 districts, including Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar, will remain under the existing curfew as they continue to report high number of coronavirus infections.

"Curfew will continue in districts which have more than 600 active COVID cases for one more week. When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We've eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a press conference in Lucknow, ANI reported.

In districts that report less than 600 COVID-19 cases, the curfew has been lifted for weekdays. Notably, if cases rise higher than 600 then restrictions on weekdays will be back in place.

Meanwhile, shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm for five days (Monday to Friday).

Though, the weekend restrictions or "corona curfew" will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, and night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Gautam Buddha NagarLucknowNoidaUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Good news Noida residents! Now oxygen cylinders and concentrators are just a phone call away

Must Watch

PT23M31S

Coronavirus Update: Is Delhi ready for the third wave of COVID-19?