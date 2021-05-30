Uttar Pradesh relaxes COVID curbs in 55 districts, weekend and night curfew to continue

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh on Sunday eased lockdown restrictions in the state allowing certain activities from June 1, though night and weekend curfews will continue to be in effect.

The state eased restrictions on weekdays across 55 districts which reported less than 600 COVID-19 cases. Though 20 districts, including Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar, will remain under the existing curfew as they continue to report high number of coronavirus infections.

"Curfew will continue in districts which have more than 600 active COVID cases for one more week. When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We've eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a press conference in Lucknow, ANI reported.

In districts that report less than 600 COVID-19 cases, the curfew has been lifted for weekdays. Notably, if cases rise higher than 600 then restrictions on weekdays will be back in place.

Meanwhile, shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm for five days (Monday to Friday).

Though, the weekend restrictions or "corona curfew" will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, and night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am.

