Uttar Pradesh: Spurious liquor kills 3 in Sitapur, 4 others fall ill

At least three people died and four others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this week. The post mortem reports indicated spurious alcohol as the reason for the deaths. The post mortem was done on two of the bodies, whereas the funeral rites of the third body was done by its family.

Live TV

The incident took place in Mahmudabad Awadh town of the district. After the trio drank the spurious liquor they started vomiting which was accompanied by headache and slight loss of vision. When by morning their health had deteriorated, their families admitted them to Mahmudabad clinic.

Mahmudabad CO Uday Pratap Singh said that the incident took place on Sunday night when the trio went to drink liquor at the shop of Kanhaiyya Lal. The hunt is on for Kanhaiyya Lal. After the investigation, strict action will be taken against those responsible, said Singh.

This comes within 24 hours of four people getting arrested after 13 people died in the hooch tragedy in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district in the state. At least 45 people were admitted in the hospital of which 36 are in the trauma centre. It is learnt that some of those affected by spurious liquor have lost their vision.

Locals from Raniganj and adjoining villages consumed the liquor purchased from a shop in Ramnagar area, around 60 km northeast of Lucknow on Monday night. The licensee of the shop is Daanvir Singh, a resident of Bahraich and he had given his shop to Ashok Singh and son Manish Singh to run it. The duo to earn more money started selling spurious liquor.