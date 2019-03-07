Uttar Pradesh to get highway projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore

New Delhi: In a big boost for Uttar Pradesh, the BJP-ruled state is set to get highway projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for highway projects in Lucknow on Thursday. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects under Namami Gange programme worth over Rs 1,969 crore.

The national highways to be inaugurated include four-laning of Lucknow-Sultanpur section on NH-56, four-laning of Kursi Road–Ayodhya Road section of Lucknow ring road, four-laning of Ghaghra Bridge to Budhanpur section on NH-233, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Sonoli-Gorakhpur section on NH-29E.

Other projects include widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Barabanki-Jarwal Road Junction on NH-28C, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Rudauli-Basti section on NH-233, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of 55 kms section on NH-730A, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Pilibhit-Puranpur section on NH-730, widening to two-lane with paved shoulders of Puranpur-Khutar section on NH-730, and reconstruction and upgradation of Sisiya-Nanpara section on NH-730.

The minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. Other projects include construction of flyover at IIM crossing, construction of Ghazipur-Phephna-Majhighat road on NH-31A, construction of flyovers, bypasses, FOBs, underpasses for road safety on different highways, construction of four-lane Mathura-Hathras-Badaun road on NH-530B, construction of four-lane Aligarh-Kanpur road in five packages on NH-91, construction of four-lane Unnao-Lalganj road on NH-232A, and widening to six lanes of Chakeri (Kanpur)-Prayagraj road on NH-2.

He will also lay the foundation stone for construction of Amethi Bypass and widening and construction of important sections of highways in the State. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for various projects will be initiated on the occasion.

He will also inaugurate several projects under Namami Gange programme, including laying of sewerage network in Prayagraj at a cost of Rs 260.86 crore, laying of sewerage network including 2 STPs of 9MLD capacity in Garh Mukteshwar at a cost of Rs 46.51 crore, laying of sewerage network and 13 MLD STP works in Kannauj at a cost of Rs 80.66 crore.