topStoriesenglish2572022
NewsUttar Pradesh
VISHAL MEHROTRA

Vishal Mehrotra gets Global Business & Entrepreneur Award 2023

Marketing Guru Vishal Mehrotra has been honoured with the Branding And Marketing Consultant of the Year award by Global Business and Entrepreneur Award. 

Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 12:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Global Business and Entrepreneur Award 2023 was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan on 20th January 2023.

Trending Photos

Vishal Mehrotra gets Global Business & Entrepreneur Award 2023

Marketing Guru Vishal Mehrotra has been honoured with the Branding And Marketing Consultant of the Year award by Global Business and Entrepreneur Award. 

Vishal Mehrotra is the Founder of NADM – National Academy of Digital Marketing & Co-Founder of Digital Jugglers, the fastest growing digital marketing company in Lucknow.

The Global Business and Entrepreneur Award 2023 was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan on 20th January 2023.


Ideated and based in Lucknow, NADM and Digital Jugglers under the able guidance of Vishal Mehrotra render services across the globe, especially for startups and ventures in Uttar Pradesh

On winning the Branding And Marketing Consultant of the Year award, an elated Vishal expressed his thoughts – “This is a huge honour for me and the credit goes to first, my amazing team that never fails in delivering the best services and second, all our clients for having shown unconditional support at all times.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway