Vishal Mehrotra gets Global Business & Entrepreneur Award 2023

Marketing Guru Vishal Mehrotra has been honoured with the Branding And Marketing Consultant of the Year award by Global Business and Entrepreneur Award.

Vishal Mehrotra is the Founder of NADM – National Academy of Digital Marketing & Co-Founder of Digital Jugglers, the fastest growing digital marketing company in Lucknow.

The Global Business and Entrepreneur Award 2023 was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan on 20th January 2023.



Ideated and based in Lucknow, NADM and Digital Jugglers under the able guidance of Vishal Mehrotra render services across the globe, especially for startups and ventures in Uttar Pradesh

On winning the Branding And Marketing Consultant of the Year award, an elated Vishal expressed his thoughts – “This is a huge honour for me and the credit goes to first, my amazing team that never fails in delivering the best services and second, all our clients for having shown unconditional support at all times.