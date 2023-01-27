WATCH: 'Allah-Hu-Akbar' Slogans Raised at Aligarh Muslim University After Republic Day Event, Video Goes Viral

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is once again at the center of a controversy after a video went viral on social media showing students dressed in National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniform chanting religious slogans during a Republic Day event outside the university campus. The viral video shows a group of AMU students, clad in NCC uniform, purportedly chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akhbar’ (God Is Great) after the hoisting of the Tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall.

After the video went viral, the Aligarh District administration ordered the police to probe the matter and urged the AMU management to take action against the students who raised slogans. “The university has been directed to take cognizance of the incident," Aligarh SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said.

NCC कैडेट्स ने 26 जनवरी पर AMU कैंपस में लगाए "नारा ए तकवीर , अल्लाहु अकबर" के नारे।



जांच के दिए गए आदेश। pic.twitter.com/GrCWqqYJNU — Panchjanya (@epanchjanya) January 27, 2023

AMU's proctor Wasim Ali told reporters that a boy was seen chanting the slogan, whose video went viral on social media. According to the proctor, the student started chanting the slogan at the gate of the university. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. He said that necessary action will be taken against the student after he is identified.

"All national festivals are celebrated with great pomp and fervor in the university," Wasim Ali said.