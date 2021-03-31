What is Nauchandi Mela? Here's why the historic fair has been suspended this year

Meerut: The annual Nauchandi Mela which is held at Nauchandi Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut every year attracts of a lot of footfall. The fair begins post-Holi celebrations and is held for around a month and the star exhibits are the local arts and religious rituals from the rural land of Uttar Pradesh.

The fest is seen as an opportunity to display arts and crafts of the local variety like Lucknow's Chikan work, Varanasi's carpets, rugs and silk sarees, Moradabad's brassware, Meerut's leather items, Agra's footwear and others.

The carnival finds its origins back to the 1600's and is traditionally held every year on the second Sunday after the Holi festival. The Indian Railways even runs a train named Nauchandi Express from Meerut to Lucknow named after this fair.

The fair was predominantly held as a one-day cattle trading fair but gradually other activities were included and the time period was increased to 30 days.

The Nauchandi Mela was suspended last year due to the coronavirus crisis which had forced the imposition of the nation-wide lockdown in India. As the number of COVID-19 cases again raises its head for a presumed second wave, the fair has once again been suspended.

On Wednesday, Meerut reported 51 cases of the coronavirus infection. The total tally of cases in the district stands at 21819 while the death toll is 410.