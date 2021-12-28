Whole world will benefit from your knowledge and expertise: PM Narendra Modi tells IIT-Kanpur students

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the 54th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and said that the ''knowledge and expertise'' of the students who pass out from this renowned institution will benefit the entire world.

"Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting a metro rail facility and on the other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur,'' PM Modi said while addressing the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur.

“Today, I congratulate the successful students of the IIT-Kanpur. You must have joined here with a certain fear of the unknown. But as time passed, it changed your personality. In the classroom, your thoughts and ideas expanded and, outside the classroom, your personality expanded,'' PM Modi told IIT-Kanpur students.

IIT-Kanpur has strengthened your foundation, the PM said. “With whatever you have gained from here, wherever you go, you will provide value addition. The whole world, the entire human society will benefit from what you gained here,” the PM said.

The PM went on to say that the 21st century is "technology-driven" and technology will play a key role in transforming India. "We are entering a phase of comprehensive opportunities to make a 'Modern India'," the PM told the gathering amid a huge round of applause from students.

"Earlier we thought of working, now we think of results from the work,'' said PM Modi, adding that the ''attitude of Indians has changed now.'' PM Modi also mentioned the Aatmanirbhar Bharat project. He likened the project to each graduate's struggle to stand on their own feet and be independent.

PM Modi also referred to a report that ranked India in the 3rd position among world unicorn startups, behind US and China. He said the government will always back the Indian entrepreneurs.

He even advised the students to choose challenge if they ever have to choose between comfort and challenge. ''We always face challenges in our lives. Become such a person who chooses to find solutions to problems,'' the PM said.

The PM began his speech by asking the IIT-Kanpur students "is it necessary to look so serious during the convocation." At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

PM Narendra Modi attends the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/Dfjz7CSvMD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2021

The Prime Minister also launched launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Kanpur Metro Rail Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also later inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30 pm. According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of PM Modi. The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

Prime Minister Modi will also inspect the Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

