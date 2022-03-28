Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav meet, smile and shake hands in UP Assembly - WATCH

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday walked across to Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav’s seat in the Assembly and greeted him. The two leaders smiled and greeted each other as they exchanged a few words.

Lucknow: Putting an end to the acrimony of recent assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday walked across to Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav’s seat in the Assembly and greeted him.

The two leaders smiled and greeted each other as they exchanged a few words.

 

 

Yogi Adityanath, who was sworn in as MLA, welcomed the other members and urged them to help the government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring the development of the state. Yogi Adityanath then took oath as the Member of Legislative Assembly in the assembly.

 

 

Notably, Yogi Adityanath is the first time MLA while he had previously been a member of the Legislative Council in the state during his first five-year tenure.

The newly elected members of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) are being administered oath today. Along with Pro-Tem Speaker Ramapati Shastri, Governor Anandiben Patel has nominated Suresh Kumar Khanna, Jai Pratap Singh, and Mata Prasad Pandey to administer the oath to the MLAs. 

Shastri took oath as Protem speaker on Saturday. Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday last week. 

A total of 52 ministers had taken oath as ministers, including two deputy chief ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak had taken oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance. After Chief Minister Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav took the oath and was welcomed by his party legislators who cheered him with slogans. 

He`s also a first time MLA. He was an MLC during his stint as the Chief Minister of the state during 2012-17.

(With Agency Inputs )

