Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav meet, smile and shake hands in UP Assembly - WATCH

Lucknow: Putting an end to the acrimony of recent assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday walked across to Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav’s seat in the Assembly and greeted him.

The two leaders smiled and greeted each other as they exchanged a few words.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the Legislative Assembly during oath-taking of newly-elected legislators #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7r6fX7ErjX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2022

Yogi Adityanath, who was sworn in as MLA, welcomed the other members and urged them to help the government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring the development of the state. Yogi Adityanath then took oath as the Member of Legislative Assembly in the assembly.

#WATCH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes oath as MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav administered oath by protem Speaker at the Assembly hall. pic.twitter.com/pCuXIL6eTD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2022

Notably, Yogi Adityanath is the first time MLA while he had previously been a member of the Legislative Council in the state during his first five-year tenure.

The newly elected members of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) are being administered oath today. Along with Pro-Tem Speaker Ramapati Shastri, Governor Anandiben Patel has nominated Suresh Kumar Khanna, Jai Pratap Singh, and Mata Prasad Pandey to administer the oath to the MLAs.

Shastri took oath as Protem speaker on Saturday. Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday last week.

A total of 52 ministers had taken oath as ministers, including two deputy chief ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak had taken oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance. After Chief Minister Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav took the oath and was welcomed by his party legislators who cheered him with slogans.

He`s also a first time MLA. He was an MLC during his stint as the Chief Minister of the state during 2012-17.

