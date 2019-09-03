close

Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath govt increases power rates in Uttar Pradesh

According to the orders issued by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission, power rates are being raised for urban domestic, commercial and rural consumers.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday increased power rates across the board.

Urban domestic consumers will have to pay 12 per increased rates while in the industrial areas, the rates will increase by 10 per cent.

In the rural areas, the fix charges will increase from Rs 400 per month to Rs 500 per month.

Two years ago, the Yogi Adityanath government had ordered a 12.73 per cent increase in power rates.

