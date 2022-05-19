हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
loudspeakers

Yogi Adityanath warns officials of action if loudspeakers found violating norms in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned that strict action will be taken against government officials if loudspeakers are found violating the norms anywhere in the state. The Chief Minister on Wednesday said that action will be taken against officials if complaints about unnecessary loudspeakers being installed and played loudly are registered anywhere in the state.

Addressing a review meeting with officials via video conferencing from his official residence, CM Yogi Adityanath said that his government has successfully removed loudspeakers used in violation of norms at religious places in the state.

"After talks, unnecessary loudspeakers installed at different religious places have been removed," the Chief Minister said, according to a statement issued here.

Referring to peaceful celebrations of Eid, Ramnavmi and Akshay Tritya, he said it sent a "positive message". "The noise of loudspeakers should be within the premises where they are installed. We have set this example with amity. In the future also, such situation should prevail," Adityanath said.

"If there is any complaint of unnecessary loudspeakers being installed and played loudly, the circle officer, deputy collector and other officials concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken against them," he warned.

At the meeting, Adityanath also gave strict instructions to eliminate illegal vehicle stands being operated at various places in the state within two days.

"It is the responsibility of the local administration to bring a permanent solution to the problem of illegal taxi stands. Otherwise, accountability will be fixed," he said. The Chief Minister said vehicle stands should be operated as per the rules. "There should be no parking on the roads."

Expressing grief over a large number of casualties in road accidents every year, the chief minister said extra care would have to be taken to avoid them. He said school students need to be made aware of traffic rules and regulations. 

(With Agency Inputs)

 

