NEW DELHI: In a Diwali prelude, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has extended a significant relief to those caught stealing electricity. This decision not only provides them with a chance to live with dignity but also contributes to strengthening the state's economy. The government has announced a 65% reduction in interest and penalties on the electricity bills of such individuals. This means that these consumers can now be relieved from legal troubles by paying only 35% of the penalty.

Tehsil-Police Recovery Notices Withdrawn

Information from the Electricity Department reveals that those with long-pending penalties for power theft are now entrusted to the tehsil for recovery. Those who have received recovery notices from the tehsil need not worry anymore. If anyone avails of this offer, any government notice issued against them will be withdrawn. To benefit from this offer, applicants need to register, paying a 10% fine during registration and depositing 25% later.

Energy Minister Appeals To State’s Power Consumers

Uttar Pradesh's Energy Minister, A K Sharma, inaugurated the Power Corporation's One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme at the Cantt sub-center in Lucknow on Wednesday. During the event, he granted a discount to a woman who was the first to register for interest waiver, handing over her electricity bill. Sharma urged his department's engineers and employees to inform those with pending penalties for electricity theft about the scheme, ensuring they benefit from the discount.

6 Lakh Consumers To Be Benefitted

It is to be noted that the benefit of this discount can only be availed when those accused of power theft register themselves at the regional subcenters and make a payment of 35% of the pending electricity bill by November 30.

Approximately 6 lakh consumers have been caught in connection with power theft cases by the Uttar Pradesh Power Department officials, with some apprehended red-handed.