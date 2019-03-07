हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

2.5 lakh children in Uttarakhand to get milk twice a week

Rawat said the government is spending Rs 24 crore to increase milk production and 8,000 cows have been acquired in this regard.

File photo

Dehradun: Nearly 2.5 lakh children in 20,000 Anganwadi centres in Uttarakhand will get 100 millilitres of milk twice every week under a new scheme launched on Thursday. Inaugurating the Anchal Amrit Yojana at a function here, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said: "If children are healthy, then our country will also be secure and prosperous."

Calling for increasing milk production, he said this can be done through the cooperative sector. Rawat said the government is spending Rs 24 crore to increase milk production and 8,000 cows have been acquired in this regard.

2 dead in Uttarakhand hooch tragedy

