2 dead in Uttarakhand hooch tragedy

New Tehri: Two persons have died after consuming spurious liquor at Maroda village in Tehri district. Sona (75) and Sohan Lal (45) who had consumed spurious liquor on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday died on Wednesday night, village head Juppal Singh said.

They complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and had lost their eyesight before dying on Wednesday night, he said. Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are battling for life at hospital, he said. DGP Anil Raturi has sought a report from Tehri SSP on the incident.