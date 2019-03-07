हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

2 dead in Uttarakhand hooch tragedy

Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are battling for life at hospital.

2 dead in Uttarakhand hooch tragedy
File photo

New Tehri: Two persons have died after consuming spurious liquor at Maroda village in Tehri district. Sona (75) and Sohan Lal (45) who had consumed spurious liquor on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday died on Wednesday night, village head Juppal Singh said.

They complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and had lost their eyesight before dying on Wednesday night, he said. Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are battling for life at hospital, he said. DGP Anil Raturi has sought a report from Tehri SSP on the incident.

Tags:
UttarakhandUttarakhand hooch tragedyMaroda villageTehri district
Next
Story

Uttarakhand Class 12th Board exams 2019 begins today; check details

Must Watch

PT2M51S

Handwara encounter: One terrorist gunned down, search operations on