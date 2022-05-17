हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Badrinath Dham

Badrinath Dham Yatra, suspended due to heavy rainfall, resumes after weather clears

The movement of pilgrims was suspended amid heavy rainfall followed by falling stones near Hanuman Chatti.

Badrinath Dham Yatra, suspended due to heavy rainfall, resumes after weather clears

Chamoli: The movement of pilgrims to and from Badrinath Dham, which was suspended on Monday after heavy rainfall, after the weather became clear on Tuesday morning. "As soon as the weather cleared, 115 vehicles left Badrinath Dham this morning. The movement of passengers has started for Badrinath Dham" said Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Tuesday.

The movement of pilgrims was suspended amid heavy rainfall followed by falling stones near Hanuman Chatti.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, "Due to heavy rains last night, movement of passengers were banned due to the falling of stones from the rock in Baldoda ahead of Hanuman Chatti on Badrinath National Highway and rising water in Lambagad drain."

Pilgrims going to Badrinath Dham were stopped at Pipalkoti, Chamoli, Nandprayag, Karnprayag and Gauchar, Govindghat. The administration ensured lodging arrangements and also took care of their food and water, added the District Magistrate.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as `Char Dham` which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November). Char Dhams draw lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. 

 

