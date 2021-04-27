हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand

Dehradun DM issues SOPs for admission of patients to COVID Care Centres, Health Centres and Hospitals



Dehradun DM issues SOPs for admission of patients to COVID Care Centres, Health Centres and Hospitals
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: In view of rising coronavirus cases in the country, the Dehradun district administration on Tuesday issued fresh SOPs for admissions of patients to COVID Care Centre, COVID Health Centres and COVID hospitals.

The fresh SOPS were issued by Dehradun DM Ashish Srivastava amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has imposed a curfew in parts of Dehradun district from 7 pm of April 26 to 5 am of May 3.

As per Dehradun District Magistrate, Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava, curfew will be imposed in Dehradun district`s Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt, and Clement Town`s municipal areas.

 

 

Meanwhile, Corona curfew will also remain in place in Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas of Nainital district between April 27 and May 3.

Uttarakhand reported 5,058 new COVID cases and 67 deaths on Monday. Maximum 2,034 cases were reported in Dehradun district, 1,002 in Haridwar, 767 in Nainital, 323 in Pauri, 283 in Udham Singh Nagar, 135 in Almoda, 104 in Champawat, the officials said.

With the fresh cases, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the state has gone up to 1,56,859, while 1,12,265 patients have recovered.

There are currently 39,031 active cases in the state and the death toll is 2,213. The government also asked all officers to be present in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones switched on at all times so that they can be called to the office if needed. 

