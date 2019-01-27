हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

Five dead, many injured after van falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand

The incident took place near the Pithoragarh road in Champawat.

Photo: ANI

PITHORAGARH: Five people were killed and several injured after a pickup van fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The incident took place near the Pithoragarh road in Champawat. 

Earlier on January 24, two persons were killed and 42 others injured when a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bus, which was on its way from Udhampur to Ramnagar, skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge at Kuh Nalla area.

On January 20, a woman and her son were among three killed after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. The car, which had a Maharashtra registration number, fell into a gorge at Saru. The victims were from Bhasoli in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

(WIth PTI inputs)

Tags:
UttarakhandUttarakhand accident
