Kishore Upadhyay, former Uttarakhand Congress chief, expelled for 6 years for 'anti-party activities'

In the run-up to the assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the Congress high command on Thursday expelled its former state unit chief Kishore Upadhyay for a period of six years.

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the Congress high command on Thursday expelled its former state unit chief Kishore Upadhyay for a period of six years.

The action against Upadhyay was taken for his alleged "anti-party activities".  

 

 

He was earlier removed from all posts as a disciplinary action.

 

 

In a letter addressed to Upadhyay, Uttarakhand PCC in-charge Devender Yadav said that the dismissal had come after several warnings. Devender Yadav also accused Upadhyay of "hobnobbing" with the BJP and other political parties.

Kishore Upadhyay was the president of the Congress' Uttarakhand unit from 2014 to 2017. According to sources, Upadhyaya is likely to join BJP today. News agency ANI reported that Upadhyaya could contest the Assembly polls from the Tehri constituency.

