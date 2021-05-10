Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people entering Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: Amid the growing cases of coronavirus, the Uttarakhand government has made a negative RTPCR report mandatory for people coming to the state during the ‘’Corona curfew’’ in the state.

According to the SOP issued by the state’s Chief Secretary Om Prakash, a negative RTPCR report and the Rapid Antigen Report will also be necessary for people going from Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsinghnagar, and Nainital to the mountains inside Uttarakhand.

During the Corona curfew implemented in Uttarakhand till May 18, people coming from outside states will not get entry into the state without the RTPCR negative report of 72 hours before, it will also be necessary to register on the smart city portal to enter the state, the SOP read.

The Uttarakhand government had on Sunday imposed a state-wide lockdown till May 18 in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that shops will only be open from 7 am to 10, except Monday, where shops will be open till 1 pm.

Uttarakhand reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The state also recorded 180 Covid-related deaths, the highest since the pandemic broke out.

Vaccination of people aged 18-44 years begins in Uttarakhand

In a related development, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat formally launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years on Monday and said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to make exercise free of cost.

Launching the drive at the Radha Swami Satsang complex on the Haridwar bypass road, Rawat said the third phase of the vaccination drive has begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Fifty lakh youngsters of Uttarakhand are to be inoculated against the pandemic as part of the drive. Uttarakhand is the first state to announce that people in the age group of 18-44 years will be administered the vaccine jabs for free. The state government will bear the cost of Rs 400 crore to be incurred in the exercise," he said.

