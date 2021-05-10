14-day lockdown begins in Karnataka from today, intra-state travel banned, only 50 guests allowed at weddings

Bengaluru: A 14-day stricter lockdown has come into effect in Karnataka from 6 AM on Monday (May 10, 2021) which aims to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 transmission across the state. The restrictions will remain in force in the state till May 24.

The BJ-ruled state was already under the ‘corona curfew’ since April 27. But in view of the growing cases of coronavirus, the BS Yediyurappa-led government had last week decided to extend the curfew.

“As Covid-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. A complete lockdown will be imposed from 6 am on 10 May till 6 am on 24,” CM Yediyurappa had announced last week.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that all hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed across the state. Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6 am to 10 am, said the government order.

The Chief Minister also announced a ban on intra-state travel in view of alarming cases of coronavirus in Karnataka. In addition, a cap on the number of guests at the wedding has been imposed, i.e. only 50 people are allowed at wedding ceremonies.

The state has been witnessing a steep rise in COVID cases with a daily caseload of about 50,000 and fatalities are also going up at an alarming proportion. The active cases are close to 4. 5 lakh in the state.

What’s restricted during the lockdown

-Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

-All public places like cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, clubs, theatres and bars will remain shut.

-All social, political and cultural functions are suspended.

-All religious places, places of worship will remain closed for the public.

-Metro rail services in the state will remain shut.

-Taxis, auto-rickshaws and services of cab aggregators will not be allowed (except while hired for emergency).

-Hotels and restaurants will remain closed for the general public. However, kitchens can operate for takeaway or home delivery of food items.

-Citizens who have to travel via flights and trains will be allowed to move during the lockdown and their tickets will serve as a pass for movement.

What’s allowed during the lockdown

-All health Services to remain functional.

-All agriculture and allied activities are allowed.

-Unrestricted movement of all types of goods and cargo. Supply of essential goods shall be allowed to operate adhering to national directives for COVID-19 management.

-Grocery shops and Public Distribution System shops will be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.

-Take away from standalone liquor shops and outlets will be allowed from 6 am to 10 am.

-The sale of vegetables and fruits through pushcarts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.

-Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.

-Banks, insurance offices and ATMs will remain functional as per normal working hours.

-Print, electronic and broadcast media to remain functional.

-Internet and cable service operators will be allowed during the lockdown.

