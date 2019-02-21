Pakistani prisoner lodged in Jaipur Central Jail found dead after brawl with other inmates

DEHRADUN: A Pakistani prisoner lodged in Rajasthan's Jaipur Central Jail was found dead following a brawl with other jail inmates, said reports on Thursday.

According to ANI, the deceased Pakistani prisoner was identified as Shakar Ullah.

He had an ugly brawl with other Jaipur Central Jail inmates on Wednesday, according to jail officials.

“A Pakistani prisoner has allegedly been murdered in the central jail,” Rupinder Singh, IG (Jail), said.

Senior administrative and police officials rushed to the jail after learning about the incident.

However, it is still unclear as to what caused the brawl.

The authorities are probing the matter.

Singh said the inmate had been in the jail since 2011 and had died after a brawl with other inmates.

According to media reports, the Pakistani prisoner had received severe injuries on his head from a blunt object.

Shakar Ullah was serving a life sentence in connection with a terror-related case for which he was convicted in 2017, said reports.

The incident comes days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an attack on their convoy in Pulwama.

India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, for which Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility.

As a precautionary measure, Pakistani prisoners lodged in other jails have been shifted to separate barracks.

Confirming the development, IG (Prisons) PVK Prasad said, ''A Pakistani prisoner lodged in Dehradun jail has been kept in a separate barrack.''

It may be recalled that anti-Pakistan sentiments are high these days in the wake of a deadly suicide attack on the CRPF convoy in J&K's Pulwama.

Hundreds of people have taken to streets and protested against the killing of CRPF jawans in Pulwama by Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Several countries across the globe had strongly condemned the Pulwama attack and pledged support to India in dealing with terrorism.