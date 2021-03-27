Prior to Haridwar Mahakumbh, COVID-19 cases rise by 250 per cent in one week

Haridwar is all set to host the Mahakumbh pilgrimage, where millions of people will visit the place. But according to the reports, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Haridwar has surged by a whopping 250 per cent in the last week in comparison to the first week of March. The test positivity rate on Friday (March 26) was thrice of what it was on the first day of March.

Haridwar, also knows as Devbhoomi is expecting 3 to 5 crore pilgrims in the month of April for the Mahakumbh. The first Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) happened on Thursday (March 11), and was attended by more than 3.3 crore people. The next Shahi Snan will be held on Thursday (April 1).

78 new cases of covid-19 were found in the first week of March. The number has reached 278 in just the last seven days. On March 1, only 16 cases were recorded as compared to 58 cases on Friday. Depicting a sharp increase in the positivity rate that has been reflected throughout the week as well.

Haridwar registered 285 active cases as of Friday (March 26). Uttarakhand has 1,162 active cases. It is interesting to note that other state officials have observed infection in pilgrims who visited Haridwar.

According to Guna DM, Kumar Purushottam, "Eight people from a family were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday (March 26) in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district."

Chief Medical Officer, Haridwar Dr SK Jha said that it is expected that 1 crore pilgrims may attend the 1st of April's Shahi Snan. He also said that the testing capacity is being increased in the region.

Dr SK Jha added by saying that "Those with no negative Covid-19 reports would be returned. And those found positive through random testing would be isolated. We have the capacity to isolate over 10,000 people, with the help of private hospitals. The testing on normal days will be increased as per the pilgrim rush and on Shahi Snan days, it can go even beyond 50,000. For the last four days, we have been conducting tests of 3,000 to 5,000 people."

