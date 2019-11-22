Roorkee municipal corporation election: Polling underway, counting of votes on Nov 24

DEHRADUN: Polling is currently underway in 40 wards of Roorkee municipal corporation on Friday and the results would be declared on November 24.

According to reports, the polling is being held at nearly 149 polling booths across 53 polling centers in Roorkee.

The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The state election commission had in mid-October announced the schedule for holding the municipal corporation election in Roorkee.

Live TV

November 1 and November 2 were reserved for filing of nominations and documents were scrutinized on November 4 and 5.

The date for withdrawal of nomination was November 6 and the election symbols were allotted on November 7.

Roorkee Nagar Nigam has 40 wards with 14.05 lakh population out of which nearly 7.26 lakh are men and 6.79 lakh women voters.

After the state election commission issued notification for these elections, the model code of conduct had come into force in the municipal corporation limits of Roorkee.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Chandrasekhar Bhatt said like the recently concluded Panchayat elections, the ballots papers would be used in Roorkee Municipal Corporation (RMC) election.

The election of the RMC was to be held in May last year along with Selaqui.

However, the elections could not be held at the process of delimitation was challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court which quashed the delimitation.