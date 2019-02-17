हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Trivendra Singh Rawat

Rumours being spread over thrashing of Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand: CM Rawat

On Saturday, reports surfaced from various parts of the country that people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir were intimidated by locals in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.

Rumours being spread over thrashing of Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand: CM Rawat

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that rumours are being spread regarding ill-treatment and thrashing of Kashmiri students in the state capital. He added that strong action will be taken against those who try and breach law and order in Uttarakhand.

"Maintaining law and order is a responsibility of all of us and strong action will be taken against those who break it," Rawat told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, reports surfaced from various parts of the country that people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir were intimidated by locals in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.

There has been a national outrage after 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a terror attack in J&K's Pulwama on Thursday. The deadly attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompting protests and demands that severe punishment be doled out to the neighbouring country.

India, who launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, also revoked the status of 'Most Favoured Nation' given to the neighbouring country. Pakistan has, however, claimed that it did not have any role in the Pulwama attack.

Trivendra Singh RawatPulwama attack
