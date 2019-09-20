close

Uttarakhand

Six die after consuming spurious liquor in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Six people died on Friday after consuming spurious liquor in Pathariya Peer area of Kotwali police station area. The police is currently carrying out investigations.

Six die after consuming spurious liquor in Uttarakhand&#039;s Dehradun
Representational image

Dehradun: Six people died on Friday after consuming spurious liquor in Pathariya Peer area of Kotwali police station area. The police is currently carrying out investigations.

Further details are awaited. 

