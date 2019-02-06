Uttarakhand approves 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in general category

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday approved 10% reservation in education and employment opportunities for economically weaker sections in the general category. With this, Uttarakhand became the eighth state after Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam and Maharashtra to have approved the bill to implement the reservation.

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra cabinet had approved the Centre`s scheme of 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section among the general category in government jobs and educational institutions across the state.

The Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, approving a 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes in government jobs.