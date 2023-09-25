Uttarakhand Earthquake: 3.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi, No Casualties Reported

Uttarkashi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8.35 am on Monday at a depth of 5 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km , Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a post on X.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at around 8:35 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/gvRxYFtonf — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023

Mild earthquakes measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts earlier last week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.