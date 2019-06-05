Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant dies in US, 3-day state mourning declared

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for a lung ailment in the United States. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was a legislator from his hometown Pithoragarh.

The state has announced a three-day state mourning. A one-day public holiday has also been declared for Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Pant's untimely demise. "Anguished by the passing away of Uttarakhand`s Finance Minister Shri Prakash Pant. His organisational skills helped strengthen the BJP and administrative skills contributed to Uttarakhand`s progress. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "It is sad to learn of the demise of Uttarakhand’s Finance Minister Shri Prakash Pant. He was an extremely committed political leader and an able administrator. BJP has lost a jewel. My condolences to family, friends and supporters."

Born on November 11, 1960, to a Brahmin family in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, Pant was an ace-shooter. He was also the first speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

The 63-year-old held several portfolios in the previous BJP governments. He was one of the probables for the post of chief minister when the BJP swept to power in the state in 2017.