close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prakash Pant

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant dies in US, 3-day state mourning declared

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for a lung ailment in the United States. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was a legislator from his hometown Pithoragarh.

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant dies in US, 3-day state mourning declared
ANI Photo

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for a lung ailment in the United States. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was a legislator from his hometown Pithoragarh.

The state has announced a three-day state mourning. A one-day public holiday has also been declared for Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Pant's untimely demise. "Anguished by the passing away of Uttarakhand`s Finance Minister Shri Prakash Pant. His organisational skills helped strengthen the BJP and administrative skills contributed to Uttarakhand`s progress. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "It is sad to learn of the demise of Uttarakhand’s Finance Minister Shri Prakash Pant. He was an extremely committed political leader and an able administrator. BJP has lost a jewel. My condolences to family, friends and supporters."

Born on November 11, 1960, to a Brahmin family in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, Pant was an ace-shooter. He was also the first speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. 

The 63-year-old held several portfolios in the previous BJP governments. He was one of the probables for the post of chief minister when the BJP swept to power in the state in 2017.

Tags:
Prakash Pant
Next
Story

Four ITBP trekkers, five IAF personnel join search for tourists missing in Nanda Devi

Must Watch

PT6M8S

Deshhit: One lakh kids under 5 years of age die due to air pollution each year, study suggests