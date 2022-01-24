Uttarakhand govt extends Covid-19 curbs till January 31; all anganwadi centres, schools to stay closed

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in Coid-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has extended the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till January 31, 2022. According to a notification issued by the state government, all Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to the 12th standard will remain closed. Authorities have been asked to continue with online classes.

"In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue," the Uttarkhand govt’s notification said.

In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue pic.twitter.com/cgLdH5wbDX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2022

Earlier, schools in the state were closed till January 16. Also, they imposed restrictions along with a ban on election rallies or protests till to curb the spread of any more infections.

In the order, it is also mentioned that all gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, salons and other public gathering areas will incorporate only 50% occupancy following all COVID-19 precautions and the sports stadium will also have a 50% crowd.

The state has also banned large gatherings and political rallies in the state till 31 January. Currently, Uttarakhand has a weekly positivity rate of 16.87% and the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing.

The poll-bound state is taking all precautions to curb the transmission of infection.

Live TV