Pithoragarh bypoll

Uttarakhand: Pithoragarh bypoll to take place on November 25

The voting for the Pithoragarh Assembly by-election will be held on November 25 and the votes will be counted on November 28, the Election Commission (EC) said on Friday. The election was necessitated after the death of Prakash Pant, the state cabinet minister, in June.

According to an EC release, notification for the by-election to 44-Pithoragarh constituency will be issued on October 30. The last date of filing nomination papers is November 6 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed on November 7.

Live TV

The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been set to November 11. The voting will be conducted using EVM and VVPAT machines, the EC said.

"The commission has decided to keep the voting time from 8 am to 5 pm on November 28," the EC said. With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the constituency. 

