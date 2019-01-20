हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Protest against killing of youth turns violent, police resort to lathicharge

The locals had been protesting against the death of a youth in Vikasnagar. 

DEHRADUN: Police in Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has to lathicharge to after a protest by locals in the city turned violent.

The locals had been protesting against the death of a youth in Vikasnagar. 

The case pertains to the kidnapping of a youth in the area. The locals have been alleging foul play in the incident. The police conducted a search operation in Dhakrani Power House in the area after the allegations. The police had been suspecting the youth had been killed and thrown in a canal.

The agitating locals blocked the roads at a major junction in the city to stage the protest. They even forced the shops to be shut. 

 

