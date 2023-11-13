Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: At Least 40 People Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway In Uttarakhand

UTTARKASHI: In a harrowing incident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, an under-construction tunnel collapsed late on Sunday, leaving at least 40 labourers feared trapped. Currently, rescue operations are in full swing, led by the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) and the local police. JCB machines are being used to remove debris and open the tunnel. The collapse occurred late at night, resulting in the labourers being stuck inside. The incident took place on the Yamunotri National Highway. As of now, there is no information about any casualties. However, the lives of the labourers trapped inside the tunnel are in jeopardy, and every effort is being made to save them. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the officials.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live Updates:-

Oxygen Cylinders Being Given To Labourers

Oxygen cylinders have been provided to the labourers to ensure they can breathe without difficulty.

Mucking In Progress, Rescue Ops Underway

Mritunjay Kumar, the loader operator involved in the rescue efforts, reported that heavy machinery, including excavators, is being utilized to remove debris. "Mucking is underway, covering about 30-35 meters of the tunnel. The incident occurred at 5:30 am, and approximately 40-45 people are believed to be trapped. We have assurance that everyone is safe," he affirmed.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Relief and rescue work going on war footing in Silkyara Tunnel located on Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road. pic.twitter.com/k2lIvKjCff — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

Uttarkashi DM Cancels Laeves Of Ddisrict Officials

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela emphasized that the administration's top priority is the evacuation of those trapped inside the tunnel. Rescue operations are ongoing with urgency and intensity, prompting the cancellation of leaves for all district officers. They are instructed to be available round the clock for relief and rescue efforts.

How The Tunnel Collapsed?

According to Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi, a segment of the under-construction tunnel, linking Silkyara to Dandalgaon, collapsed on Saturday night. The collapse occurred approximately 200 meters from the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon. The Hydroelectricity Investment and Development Company Limited (HIDCL), responsible for the tunnel construction, estimates around 36 people trapped under the debris.

SDRF Leading The Rescue Operations

Efforts are underway to open up the tunnel, with ongoing removal of debris to facilitate the extraction of those trapped. The District Control Room in Uttarkashi received information about the collapse, prompting the immediate deployment of an SDRF team to the site.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | "Work is underway at a great speed. Everyone is working very hard...We were saddened yesterday because we weren't able to communicate with those trapped. But then we were able to communicate with them...," says Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Prantiya Rakshak Dal… https://t.co/xf2QYg7MJD pic.twitter.com/PBqLgJ4Tv5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

SDRF Commander Manikant Mishra directed a dedicated rescue team, led by Inspector Jagdamba Vijalwan, to the spot equipped with necessary rescue gear. Coordination with other rescue units ensures a comprehensive and efficient relief and rescue operation.

The situation remains critical as authorities work tirelessly to save lives in the aftermath of this devastating tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi.