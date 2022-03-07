Zee News Exit poll 2022: Congress likely to seize power in Uttarakhand, oust BJP

NEW DELHI: Zee News, which is one of the country’s largest media houses, on Monday broadcast the results of the biggest ever exit polls for the hard-fought assembly elections 2022 in five major states – UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Zee News had conducted the biggest ever exit polls to check the mood of the voters in five states which went to the polls recently. The intensity of the high-decibel campaign can be gauged by the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all top leaders from the mainstream political parties had to come on the road to campaign in roadshows.

Seat projection (70)

The fate of 632 candidates for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly was sealed on February 14 as the state voted in a single phase. The Zee News exit poll has predicted a close fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand. According to the projections for the hill state of Uttarakhand, Congress led by former chief minister Harish Rawat is expected to win around 35-40 seats. While Congress is predicted to make a strong comeback in the hill state, the ruling BJP is likely to win over 25 seats.

According to the Zee News exit poll, Mayawati-led BSP is projected to win between 2-3 seats; Others 1-3 seats. In the state's previous elections that were held in 2017, the BJP, led by Trivendra Singh Rawat, had won by an overwhelming margin, bagging 57 of the 70 seats. The Congress had finished second with 11 seats, and the remaining two seats had gone to Independent candidates.

As far as the vote share is concerned, the Zee News exit poll indicates a drop in the seat share for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, predicting a close battle with the main opposition party Congress. The BJP is expected to secure around 35 per cent of the total votes polled, slightly less than Congress which is predicted to gather around 39% votes. AAP is expected to get 9%, BSP 8% and Others 9% votes.

The assembly polls were held for 70 seats in Uttarakhand and the state recorded a slightly lower turnout this year - 62.5 per cent across the 13 districts. In 2017, the voter turnout for the 69 seats of the Uttarakhand Assembly was 65.64%.

Ahead of the exit poll results, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Everyone has done good work, we're having a meeting before the counting of votes. All aspects are being discussed. Everyone will be in their designated areas that day & ensure smooth counting. We are confident that we are forming the govt again.''

As per the Election Commission of India directives, the exit poll findings can be released only after the conclusion of voting in all the states that go to the polls simultaneously. The embargo on exit polls was lifted after the conclusion of the seventh phase of assembly polls in UP, around 6.30 PM.

After the seventh phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, the assembly elections in five states will come to an end on Monday. The results of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur will be announced on March 10.

