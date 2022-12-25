'A chance that's one in 1.33 lakh': US newborn shares birthday with both parents, netizens react

New Delhi: A one in a 1,33,000 chance occurred last week when a US family welcomed their newborn into the world. The birth of their firstborn child was "extra special" for the American couple from Alabama as they all share the same birthday - December 18.

Sharing the news and the picture of the family, the Alabama hospital said that "a chance that's one in 1,33,000 occurred" when their daughter Lennon was born on Sunday.

"Congratulations to Cassidy and Dylan Scott who just welcomed their firstborn child into the world! This is an exciting time for any family, but it's extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday," the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children wrote in a Facebook post.

"That's right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance that's one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born. She held on until 12:30 a.m., just in time for the celebration. Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday," the post read.

Reacting to the news, one of the Facebook users also said that she shares her birthday with her husband and her firstborn.

"Welcome to the club! Our son is 31 now. It's turned into a "Padellford family holiday" for us over the years. Enjoy... and get used to people being amazed when you tell them lol! Happy birthday to you all," she said in a comment.

"Wow! This is so incredibly special," another user wrote.

Here's the Facebook post: