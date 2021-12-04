Addicted to marriage? This 52-year-old has tied the knot 11 times, all set for 12th shadi

New Delhi: In the Indian culture marriage is a sacred matter and people in India are known for having a single partner for their whole life. Most Indians or Asians commit their life to one person however it not a general case for the West where people generally have multiple marriages.

One such woman from Utah of United States, Monette Dias, recently appeared on the TLC show 'Addicted To Marriage'. 52-year-old Monette has been married 11 times, and she is hoping to add the 12th member in her 'husband list.'

In the TLC show, Dias describes herself as ‘boy crazy’, and says she’s been that way ever since she had her first crush.

Explaining the reason behind her multiple marriages, she said: “I fall in love fast, and when I add it all up, I guess I’ve been proposed to twenty-eight times.” "I always fantasized about what my wedding would be like, what my husband would be like. And I am definitely in love with love,” she added.

And when her relationships fail to woo her, Dias says she just needs “to find another actor” to fit into her movie.

Another significant reason that led her to tie the knot multiple times is her Christian faith in which she’d been raised to believe that sex outside of marriage is wrong.

“I would be dating a guy for a couple of months, and when you can’t have sex they’re like, ‘Oh, let’s get married” Dias said New York Post.

Her longest marriage lasted for 10 years while one of her marriages lasted only 6 weeks accounting for her shortest marriage. Despite so many failed marriages, Monette Dias believes in love, and as she has found her match in a 57-year-old, twice-divorced man, John.

