Viral

Fiery Panipuri! After lit Paan here comes the flaming Golgappa- Watch

This particular Panipuriwala has taken the 'Thoda Aur Teekha' on another level by lighting up the Gol Gappa itself.

Fiery Panipuri! After lit Paan here comes the flaming Golgappa- Watch
Image credit: Instagram

NewDelhi: Our country is not only rich in culture and heritage but also delicious cuisines along with a variety of fast food which happens to be everybody's go to option when they don't feel like cooking or they are out for shopping.

And one of India's most loved fast food is 'Gol Gappe' or 'Panipuri.' If you are out with friends or family, you can't resist to eat Panipuri and say 'Bhaiya Thoda Aur Teekha.' 

But this particular Panipuri wala has taken the 'Thoda Aur Teekha' on another level by lighting up the Gol Gappa itself.
Yes, you read it right! Gol Gappa on fire, sounds unusual, doesn't it? Yes, it does but it is true as a food blogger has posted the clip of her eating the Panipuri which is on fire. Food blogger Krupali Patel on her Instagram page 'foodiekru' shared the video with the caption: "Fire Panipuri, in Ahmedabad.”

The internet is loving the lit Panipuri as the video has garnered over 9.5k likes and numbers are climbing. The post is being flooded with comments expressing users' views on the fiery Gol Gappa.

