Viral video

Groom carries bride’s specially-abled twin sister down the aisle in viral video, internet hearts it- Watch

“My twin sister, who has special needs, came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband. I will forever cherish this! This is why I fell in love with him, because he loves her as much as I do,” Morgan Altier captioned the video. 

Groom carries bride’s specially-abled twin sister down the aisle in viral video, internet hearts it- Watch

New Delhi: A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm. The video is the visual proof of the kindness which still exists among us. The visuals have captured the beautiful moment of a wedding ceremony which is not only special for the bride but all the guests and family as well.

In the video, the groom can be seen carrying his specially-abled sister-in-law down the aisle. The bride, Morgan Altier had earlier decided to share the spotlight of her wedding day with her twin sister Macey who has always had special needs.

Morgan wanted her twin to feel the jitters of a wedding and to have her special moment as a bride. The video captures the beautiful moment where the groom dressed up in a black tuxedo can be seen carrying his bride’s twin sister, who is dressed like a bride, in his arms.

While posting the video on social media, Morgan wrote, “My twin sister, who has special needs, came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband. I will forever cherish this! This is why I fell in love with him, because he loves her as much as I do.”

The netizens are overwhelmed by this gesture of the bride and groom. The video was posted on microblogging by a user named, Good News Correspondent.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ | 'Atmanirbhar' Chimpanzee washes clothes like humans, video goes viral on the Internet -- Watch

Till now, the video had garnered 30.8 K views and more than 600 likes. Many users have also retweeted the video and wrote an emotional comment on it. 

One user wrote, ”So delightful! I just wish I’d been able to see the bride’s reaction too! What a special moment.” “Blessings on your wedding! And thanks for sharing such a precious image! He’s a keeper!,” another commented. ”There’s so much heart in this video,” wrote a user. 

Viral video, Amazing viral video, Amazing viral, Wedding videos, heartwarming post
