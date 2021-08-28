हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan crisis

Heartwarming! Afghan girl skips happily on tarmac in Belgium after evacuation, image goes viral

The heart-warming picture was shared on Twitter by the former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, welcoming the family to Belgium.

Heartwarming! Afghan girl skips happily on tarmac in Belgium after evacuation, image goes viral
Picture credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Amid rushed evacuations due to Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and visuals of the violence in the country, a particular picture of a rescued refugee family has brought some sunshine to netizens.

In the picture the family is seen walking on the tarmac of an airport while their little daughter skips freely alongside them.

The picture comes like a breath of fresh air after the suicide bombing attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport and the horror of the visuals from that distressing event.

The heart-warming picture was shared on Twitter by the former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, welcoming the family to Belgium.

“This is what happens when you protect refugees... Welcome to Belgium, little girl!” he wrote, giving credit to Reuters for the wholesome picture.

 

Take a look at how the internet responded to the post:

 

The image has garnered over 24.5k likes since it was posted and crossed 3000 re-tweets. This image has restored a little glimmer of hope for those devastated by the news and visuals of the situation in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan crisisAfghan girlBelgium governmentAfghan refugees
