Heartwarming! Afghan girl skips happily on tarmac in Belgium after evacuation, image goes viral

New Delhi: Amid rushed evacuations due to Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and visuals of the violence in the country, a particular picture of a rescued refugee family has brought some sunshine to netizens.

In the picture the family is seen walking on the tarmac of an airport while their little daughter skips freely alongside them.

The picture comes like a breath of fresh air after the suicide bombing attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport and the horror of the visuals from that distressing event.

The heart-warming picture was shared on Twitter by the former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, welcoming the family to Belgium.

“This is what happens when you protect refugees... Welcome to Belgium, little girl!” he wrote, giving credit to Reuters for the wholesome picture.

This is what happens when you protect refugees... Welcome to Belgium, little girl ! Wonderful @Reuters picture via @POLITICOEurope pic.twitter.com/v1127frvf9 — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 26, 2021

Take a look at how the internet responded to the post:

It’s wonderful and great how the international community have come together to help so many reach safety and offer them refuge. But the very fact so many need to leave and find safety is a sad indictment on the west and how we have failed Afghanistan and it’s people. — Grumpty Dumpty (@just_simple_egg) August 26, 2021

What a photo! My heart breaks for those left behind though — Jennifer Beattie (@nowMrsMFL) August 26, 2021

The little one holding their daddy's hand reminds me of my eldest grandson... Such joy to see that little girl - there but for the grace of God go any of us #Afghanistan — SarahB (@mollsgrandma) August 26, 2021

This made me smile on a day that has been Hell. Thank you so much for posting this picture. — JetSetChristy (@JetSetChristy) August 27, 2021

The image has garnered over 24.5k likes since it was posted and crossed 3000 re-tweets. This image has restored a little glimmer of hope for those devastated by the news and visuals of the situation in Afghanistan.

