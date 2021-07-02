After 27 years of re-birth in govt records, Mritak Lal Bihari to remarry his wife

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): Everybody loved the concept of the movie ‘Kaagaz’ starring Pankaj Tripathi. But only a few know that the movie was based on real-life story of Lal Bihari ‘Mritak’, who made national headlines when he fought a long battle to prove he was ‘alive’, after being declared ‘dead’ in government records.

As per India.com report, Bihari is planning to remarry his 56-year-old wife Karmi Devi because it has now 27 years since he turned up alive again in government records. He was declared alive on June 30, 1994.

“I was reborn in government records 27 years ago. The marriage ceremony will be held in 2022 when I will turn 28 after my rebirth in government records,” Lal Bihari told reporters.

According to India .com 66-years-old Lal Bihari said that he wanted to remarry his wife and draw the attention of the people towards the plight of the ‘living dead.’

“Though I fought and won my case, not much has actually changed in the system. I remained ‘dead’ in government records for 18 years. There are still people who have been declared dead and their land has been usurped by relatives in connivance with government officials. I have been helping such victims in the past decades but the campaign must continue,” he said to reporters.

Lal Bihari, a resident of Amilo village in Azamgarh district and was officially declared dead in 1975. During his legal battle to regain his identity, he added ‘Mritak’ (deceased) in his name. He even formed a Mritak Sangh to highlight cases similar to his. So-called Mritak has three children, two daughters and one son all of whom are now married.

ALSO READ: IAS officer’s old pic with boyfriend-turned-husband goes viral, here’s the story behind it

Live TV