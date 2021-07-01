हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
viral story

IAS officer’s old pic with boyfriend-turned-husband goes viral, here’s the story behind it

In the series of tweets, an IAS officer serving as SDM of Tripura's Kanchanpur, Chandni Chandran, recalled the story behind a picture of herself from 2016 with her then-boyfriend, who's now her husband and how she feared that the picture would lead to “uncomfortable conversations” at home.

IAS officer’s old pic with boyfriend-turned-husband goes viral, here’s the story behind it
Representational Image

New Delhi: An IAS officer serving as SDM of Tripura's Kanchanpur, Chandni Chandran, took it to her Twitter handle to recall a heartwarming incident that took place in 2016. Chandni Chandran tweeted a picture of herself from 2016 with her then-boyfriend, who's now her husband on the microblogging website. The picture was accompanied by a story in the caption. 

The IAS officer in the post revealed that the picture (which she had shared) was printed by a newspaper publication on the same day when UPSC 2015 toppers were announced. At that time, she was herself a UPSC aspirant.

In the series of tweets, which was also joined by the photographer who clicked the picture, Chandni Chandra recalled how she feared that the picture would lead to “uncomfortable conversations” at home.

Chandran also added that even though she didn't clear the exam that year but she took the incident as a "sign".

She said, “I took it as a sign that my photo was destined to be there in the paper filled with UPSC toppers and that I can happily walk towards any destination with someone holding an umbrella and looking out for me with love unbound when I take each step.”

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
viral storyViral postTwitter post
Next
Story

OMG! Rare giant snail washes up at east Godaveri river, sold for a whopping amount

Must Watch

PT13M29S

DNA: Analysis of the immense power of social media