IAS officer’s old pic with boyfriend-turned-husband goes viral, here’s the story behind it

New Delhi: An IAS officer serving as SDM of Tripura's Kanchanpur, Chandni Chandran, took it to her Twitter handle to recall a heartwarming incident that took place in 2016. Chandni Chandran tweeted a picture of herself from 2016 with her then-boyfriend, who's now her husband on the microblogging website. The picture was accompanied by a story in the caption.

The IAS officer in the post revealed that the picture (which she had shared) was printed by a newspaper publication on the same day when UPSC 2015 toppers were announced. At that time, she was herself a UPSC aspirant.

In the series of tweets, which was also joined by the photographer who clicked the picture, Chandni Chandra recalled how she feared that the picture would lead to “uncomfortable conversations” at home.

May 10, 2016.Results of Civil Service Exam 2015 was expected to be out & I was roaming with @mrarunsudarsan to not stress over it. I didn't make it. Next day newspapers were filled with pics of toppers & @timesofindia published this pic of us! Arun called ToI & complained (1/3) pic.twitter.com/mYaemtmm5t — Chandni Chandran (@chandni_ias) June 29, 2021

Chandran also added that even though she didn't clear the exam that year but she took the incident as a "sign".

She said, “I took it as a sign that my photo was destined to be there in the paper filled with UPSC toppers and that I can happily walk towards any destination with someone holding an umbrella and looking out for me with love unbound when I take each step.”

I made it & we got married Recently I was remnicising about this photo and @mrarunsudarsan being a darling identified and contacted the photographer.@shutterbugnair remembered the photo because of the complaint and graciously sent us the copy. Can't thank you enough. (3/3) — Chandni Chandran (@chandni_ias) June 29, 2021

