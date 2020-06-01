After George Floyd killing, hacker group Anonymous’ message to Minneapolis Police takes over the internet

As of now, an old Hacker group Anonymous has returned to add to its voice to the criticism against the Minneapolis Police Department after the recent murder of George Floyd. It’s trending big, big time. Anonymous is said to be the largest hacker group in the world and it has become quite active over the weekend.

In a video message posted on its Facebook page, a member of the group, spoke at length about the police brutality across the US. He added that the Minneapolis Police Department is among the “worst and has a horrible track record of violence and corruption”.

The killing of George Floyd “is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state,” the person, sporting a facemask and a hoodie, said.

The video revealed details of the recent killing in Minnesota and added that the police officers involved in them should face charges and the officer who killed George Floyd should face murder charges.

“Unfortunately, we do not trust your corrupt organization to carry out justice. So we will be exposing your many crimes to the world. We are Legion. Expect us,” it concluded by saying.

Watch the video here. “Anonymous message to the Minneapolis Police Department,” read the caption.

Social media has lent its support to the Black community and Black Lives Matter movement, in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old African-American man died last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.