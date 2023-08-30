Kolkata: Hot on the heels of her 'Rakesh Roshan' blunder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken her comedic tour to cosmic heights. In a stunning new video, the Trinamool Congress supremo has declared that the timeless epic 'Mahabharata' was actually penned not by revered sage Veda Vyasa but by none other than the rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

In a recent address at the "TMCP Foundation Day Extravaganza" – a carnival of comical concepts – Banerjee preached about communal harmony while inadvertently causing a cosmic clash of historical proportions. For those playing the "Which Bard Wrote It?" game at home, she gave Nazrul Islam a promotion to author of the epic that saw Kauravas, Pandavas, and Kurukshetra clash like never before.

Banerjee, always in touch with her fictional side, emphasized unity by urging folks to read the works of Tagore, Vivekananda, and the moon-landing Rakesh Roshan. However, the pièce de résistance was her claim that Nazrul, the poet renowned for rhymes of rebellion, held the mighty pen that carved out the Mahabharata saga.



WATCH The Video Here:

After sending Rakesh Roushan and Indira Gandhi to the Moon, Now Mahabharat was written by Nazrul Islam pic.twitter.com/WADTL4Mn7M — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) August 29, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the internet exploded with joy over Banerjee's latest mishap, turning her into the star of her own cosmic comedy show. Her Rakesh Roshan blooper, which left Rakesh Sharma, the astronaut, confused with Rakesh Roshan, the filmmaker, seems to have triggered a wave of celestial hilarity that's simply out of this world.

Harkening back to that side-splitting pre-landing event, Banerjee transported us all to a dimension where the moon's surface was graced by none other than the legendary Bollywood director, Rakesh Roshan. In a tale so tangled it could tie up a black hole, she spun the yarn of "Rakesh Roshan's lunar escapade" and even shared anecdotes of Indira Gandhi's cosmic curiosity.

However, the man who actually broke the gravitational ceiling was Rakesh Sharma, the dashing pilot who skyrocketed his way into space, leaving Gandhi awestruck with his timeless "Saare Jahan Se Achcha." While Rakesh Sharma soared above, it was Banerjee who embraced her own form of flight – into the realm of comedic stardom.

So, as Chandrayaan-3 gracefully boogied onto the moon's southern stage, Mamata Banerjee took centre stage in the cosmic theatre, shining brighter than a star and funnier than a comet's tail. As India pulled off the moon equivalent of a 6:04 PM moonwalk on August 23, Banerjee's new identity, "Rakesh Roshan Whisperer," emerged from the celestial mirth.

With her Rakesh Roshan revelation orbiting the digital universe, social media burst forth with a constellation of memes, each funnier than the last, all set against the backdrop of Chandrayaan-3's lunar disco.

While India's interstellar exploits deserve applause, Mamata Banerjee's cosmic comedy deserves a standing ovation of giggles. In the grand celestial gala, India now finds itself in the illustrious company of the USA, China, and the former Soviet Union – a star-studded lineup of moon parkers. With a moonwalk so smooth it would make Michael Jackson proud, India joins the lunar elite, ready to unearth hidden treasures like lunar water and, perhaps, even cosmic chocolate.