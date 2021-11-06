All set for next 'Squid Game'! Dog practices hard to ace hopscotch - Watch

New Delhi: People take their pets to parks for outings and fun but when it's the rainy season, it is a little bit challenging for animal lovers to keep their pets engaged and active. But one creative person has come up with an incredible challenge to keep her doggo busy.

Instagram user Mary has shared an amazing video of her dog Secret where it is seen playing the hopscotch. Sharing the clip of Australian Shepherd, Mary wrote: "Secret practicing for next years squid game. I’m always looking for new games to keep Secret entertained on these rainy fall days, and hopscotch has been a really fun challenge for her!"

Watch:

The video is making rounds on social media and has garnered nearly 3 lakh likes. Internet surfers from all over the world are amused by the talented doggo. One user wrote: " She so cleve," "So adorable," wrote another.

ALSO WATCH: YouTuber uses mint chutney as pizza dip, leaves internet divided