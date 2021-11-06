YouTuber uses mint chutney as pizza dip, leaves internet divided - Watch

New Delhi: We all have our own kinks whenever food is involved. Not everyone shares the same eating habit nor agree with others’ food choices.

While favourite pizza toppings can differ for most people, the Italian dish remains a scrumptious choice for the majority. Even though we can forgive pineapple on pizza (shudder!), there are some food combinations where even we draw the line. From dipping pizza slices into a glass of Coca-Cola to using mint chutney as a pizza topping, some methods are just too hard to accept.

One such video has captured the netizens' glare. A video has gone viral where a woman can be seen dipping mint sauce on her pizza. Vishali Khurana has captioned the video, “Kesa laga combination (How did you like the combination) (sic).”

The video has garnered over 3900 likes on Instagram and has received some hilarious comments. While one user calls her “paapi (sinner)”, another commented, “Kaha se aate h ese log”. However, a few users seemed to be accepting of the unique combination.

Earlier, a video of a boy dunking a pizza slice in a glass of Coca-cola and taking a bite had left the netizens shocked. The video was liked more than 1.09 lakh times on Instagram and had received 940 comments.

Live TV