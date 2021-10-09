हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral Videos

Amazing! Artist makes motion video with 76 cool tattoos drawn by him-- Watch

A tattoo artist took his creativity to another level and showcased an incredible tattoo talent by making a video of 76 tattoos which resulted in a beautiful motion video. 

Amazing! Artist makes motion video with 76 cool tattoos drawn by him-- Watch
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Everyone thinks about getting a tattoo once in a while but getting the right tattoo is a tough task as one is given thousands of options. Not only people who are getting a tattoo are crazy about the idea, but the tattoo artists are also totally indulged in the work to give their customers the best tattoos.

But this one tattoo artist took his creativity to another level and showcased an incredible tattoo talent by making a video of 76 tattoos which resulted in a beautiful motion video of a scene from Betty Boop Snow White.

The video was shared by the tattoo artist Phil Berge on Instagram with an elaborated caption explaining the origin of the 76 tattoos. Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Phil Berge (@philberge)

The video has left people amazed and they cannot get over the artist’s creativity. Since being shared the video has been seen over 74k times.

