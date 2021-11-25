Amazing! Girl does cartwheel in high heels, leaves netizens stunned

New Delhi: India is not only rich in its heritage and culture but also raw talent that resides in the streets of this versatile country. One such raw talent is seen in a video that is making rounds on social media platforms.

In the viral video, a girl is seen doing a cartwheel. You might be wondering that what is so amazing about doing a cartwheel as so many people have mastered it on their own. But here's the twist, this young lady is not doing cartwheel wearing a sports outfit but an ankle-length skirt paired with high heel footwear and that is what makes it different and incredible. Watch":

The young lady in the video is national medalist gymnast and fitness model Parul Arora who is known for her backflips in sarees. Since being shared Parul's video is setting social media on fire, gained nearly 2.5 lakh likes and numbers are climbing.