American Family Seeks Dog Nanny For Their Canines: Offers Jaw-Dropping Salary

A captivating tale that epitomises the extraordinary bond between humans and dogs has emerged from the United States. An American billionaire family has captured the attention of pet enthusiasts worldwide. Their profound adoration for their pets has made them set off on an unprecedented quest — to find the perfect “attentive” dog nanny who will provide unparalleled care for their pooches.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the billionaire family is offering $127,000 per year for the nanny who gets selected to take care of their pooches.

The applicants must have knowledge of dog nutrition and must leave their private lives to take care of the dogs. George Ralph-Dunn, of Fairfax and Kensington recruitment agency, who is talking on the family’s behalf, said that the amount the family is offering is not something that has been heard before. It seems, the family has already received more than 300 applications for the role.

"Everyone is suddenly a dog nanny. The perfect person would be not too big of a character, and be good at blending into the background, then popping out when required,” he said.

"The clients are billionaires looking for best-in-class service, so when it comes to their dogs, they're happy to pay. This is the first role we've offered of its kind,” he added.

George hopes to finalise a person for the role by the end of this month.