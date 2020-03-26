Amid coronavirus lockdown, Twitter strikes gold with Hindi name of social distancing

New Delhi: Twitter, you are so, so interesting! Amid the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, people across the country are stuck at home doing things that their otherwise busy work schedules wouldn’t have allowed them to do. Some are utilising their time reading, some are occupied with household chores and then there are some who are busy with finding the Hindi name of social distancing, which everyone of us are now practicing. And, guess what, netizens have finally found it! Actor Paresh Rawal too joined the Twitter string and tweeted to say, “Finally, got the Hindi name of social distancing - TAN DOORI.” Yes, you read that right. As per Twitter, social distancing is 'Tan Doori' in Hindi. (ROFL).

“Exact Hindi meaning of social distancing is tan+doori yaani tandoori! So, enjoy Tandoori,” read another tweet.

Another comment read, “My favorite song nowadays is ‘Ta Tananana TAN DOORI Nights, TAN DOORI Nights, TAN DOORI Nights’..."

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Finally got the Hindi name of social distancing. TAN DOORI — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2020

My favorite song nowadays is "Ta Tananana TAN DOORI Nights, TAN DOORI Nights, TAN DOORI Nights..." — Vivek Choudhary (@ivivekch) March 26, 2020

Exact hindi meaning of #SocialDistancing is tan+doori yaani tandoori! So enjoy Tandoori! #Covid19India — Aditya Vikram (@8pmGyan) March 26, 2020

Tan Doori is the new bahaduri. — Riddhi (@fabricvillaz) March 26, 2020

I was wondering what should be the Hindi equivalent of ‘social distancing’ ! Finally, got it - TAN DOORI !!!!! — DHARM PATEL (@i_DB99) March 26, 2020

The deadly novel coronavirus, which originated from China, has spread across the globe and brought the countries to a standstill. In India, the number of coronavirus-positive cases is over 600 and 13 persons have died so far. In an attempt to curb the spread of the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that India will be in a state of complete lockdown for three weeks.