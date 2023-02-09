topStoriesenglish2571308
Amid 'Cow Hug Day' row, old Video of Animal Kicking BJP Leader Leaves Netizens in Splits - Watch

Ahead of Cow Hug Day, BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao's old video of getting kicked by a cow goes viral.

A day after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AFIB) issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14, an old video of BJP leader G.V.L Narsimha Rao getting kicked by a cow is going viral on social media. In the video, the BJP MP, who is trying to hug the cow gets kicked multiple times. The video has been shared by eminent advocate and social activist Prashant Bhushan on  Twitter. The post captioned ''Cow hug day!' has been viewed over 33,000 times. It has received 1,071 likes amd 245 retweets.

The viral video has left the internet in splits, social media users are giving hillarious comments on the viral post. A user commented, "If his chapter finish in this way,how he will get children and how his generation celebrate cow hug days in future." A second user said, "She didn't want him to be her valentine".

The Board of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying appealed that people observe "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 in order to spread "positive energy" and promote "collective happiness."

The announcement read, "All cow lovers may observe February 14 as Cow Hug Day in honour of the value of mother cow and to promote happiness and positive thinking."

It went on to say that hugging cows would increase "individual and collective happiness" and bring about "emotional richness."

The notice, which is currently trending on social media, also stated that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" as a result of the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and way of life more superficial."

